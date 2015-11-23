UN: Losses of countries due to calamities to peak at 6 trillion USD for 20 years

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ More than 606,000 people have died in 20 years due to the disasters caused by climate change, what resulted in the state losses of total 6 trillion USD.

Report informs citing the foreign media, this information was identified in the report prepared by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

According to them, more than 90% of major disasters that have occurred over the last 20 years have been caused by weather and. Since 1995, due to the disasters caused by climate change, 606,000 people were killed, and about 4.1 billion people injured, and were in distress or forced to leave their homes. Coutries who suffer most from calamities are United States, where there has been 472 such cases, China (441), India (288), the Philippines (274) and Indonesia (163).