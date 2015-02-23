The Pope will visit Ukraine

Baku.23 February.REPORT.AZ/ The Pope Francis agreed to visit Ukraine.

Report informs citing foreign media, Pope Francis was handed the letter with the corresponding invitation from the president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

On Saturday February 21, German chancellor Angela Merkel met with Pope Francis, and discussed, inter alia, the situation in Ukraine.

The two leaders spoke for 40 minutes at the Pontifical Library, after which Ms Merkel met the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. She then visited the Communita di Sant’Egidio, the Rome-based lay charity group.

Ms Merkel, who had traveled to Rome to meet the Pope, said the purpose of the visit was to discuss the upcoming G7 summit in Munich in June. The emphasis will be the elimination of poverty which, she said, was “of particular importance for the Pope and the Catholic Church”.