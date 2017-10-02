Number of injured people in Las Vegas reaches over 400

© REUTERS

Baku.2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The number of injured people during shooting near casino in Las Vegas exceeds 400 people, Report informs referring to the Guardian.

It was reported that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd with 22,000 festival attendees from the 32nd floor of hotel. As result of shooting 406 people were injured who were eventually delivered to hospitals.

Casualties are 50 people as of now. Special forces who arrived on scene found the suspect dead in hotel room.

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said during the search 8 units of weapons were found on C. Paddock. K.Marshall did not rule out that suspect killed himself after opening fire on people.