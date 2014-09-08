​The fighters of the "Islamic state" executes Belgium Imam in Syria

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Fighters of "Islamic state" in Syria executed by beheading Belgian Muslim preacher, Imam Ilyas Azayaj, whom they suspected of having links with the secret services of Belgium and Morocco, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

In the autumn of last year, considerable controversy in the press was caused by the publication of photographs on the Internet. There was smiling Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs and Equal Opportunities Belgium Joel Mielke posing next to the imam Azayaj known by his calls for jihad in Syria.

The minister, being the curator of the Belgian intelligence services and counter-terrorism coordinator, said that just did not know with whom she was photographed. Meanwhile, Azayaj for several years, was widely known as a staunch radical. According to media reports, he was associated with the international terrorist network "Al-Qaeda".