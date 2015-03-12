The European Parliament adopted a resolution in regard with the murder of Boris Nemtsov

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution urging Moscow for an independent international investigation of the assassination of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was shot in the heart of the Russian capital on February 27, Report informs referring to BBC.

The resolution also states that "the murder is one of a growing number of unresolved politically motivated crimes and suspicious deaths that occurred in Russia since 1998". The resolution notes that "in the strategic interests of Russia and the European Union to quickly reduce tensions and restore normal relations through diplomacy and mediation."