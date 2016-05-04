EU Commissioner talks on possible abolition of visas for Ukraine and Georgia

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy, Johannes Hahn has voiced his hope that the citizens of Ukraine, Georgia and the people of Kosovo will be able to travel without visas in the EU already in 2016. Report informs, Johannes Hahn said this in an interview with radio "Freedom"

According to him, this requires a political solution, but Kiev and Tbilisi have already done their work.

Johannes Hahn said that Georgia and Ukraine have already received recommendations for the establishment of a visa-free regime. "I think there should be a joint attitude, at least in relation to the three countries, and perhaps also Turkey", said the European Commissioner.