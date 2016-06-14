Democrats of the U.S. Senate need to tighten control over sale of weapons

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Democrats in the us Senate are going to demand a vote on a bill that will prohibit persons included in the list of alleged terrorists to acquire weapons and explosives.

Report informs citing the Russian media, it was said the head of the Democratic party in the U.S. Senate Harry Reid.

“We intend as soon as possible to force a vote on the loophole for terrorists. There is no excuse for that alleged terrorists can buy weapons,” said Reid, quoted by the American publication the Washington Examiner.

In a speech in the Senate Reid criticized Republicans who, he said, did not support the bill on gun control, promoted by Democrats for several years. According to members of the faction, if such a bill were adopted, it could prevent the tragedy in Orlando.

In the night of Sunday in the shooting at gay club in Orlando 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded. The assailant Florida resident of Afghan origin Omar Matin was liquidated by the police. The incident became the largest number of victims of such crimes in US history.