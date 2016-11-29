Thailand's parliament invites Crown Prince to take throne

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Thailand's national assembly invited Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn to take the throne on Tuesday (Nov 29), ending weeks of uncertainty that has lingered since his father died on Oct 13.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the Cabinet, following a 1924 law on succession, submitted Vajiralongkorn's name to the National Assembly after a brief meeting, where members formally acknowledged him as the new monarch.

"I want everyone to give their blessings to the new king," said National Assembly president Pornpetch Wichitcholchai. His statement was followed by a cheer of "Long live the king" by all assembly members.

The King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej, died October 13 at the age of 89 from a long illness. Bhumibol Adulyadej was on the throne from June 9, 1946, known as world's longest-reigning living monarch.