Thailand reports 127 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 127 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, a health official said.

On Monday the country reported 136 new infections and two deaths.

Tuesday's announcement raises the number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 1,651 since the country's first case was reported in January. Ten people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died.

Bangkok topped the list of confirmed cases with 796, followed by Nonthaburi (79), Phuket (55) and Yala (48), according to Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The centre said 61 provinces have reported virus cases.