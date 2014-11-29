Terrorist Attack Kills 15 in China’s Xinjiang: Reports

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/Fifteen people were killed and fourteen injured in a terrorist attack in China’s northwest Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Terrorists threw explosive devices at civilians and stabbed them with knives in one of the city's streets. The police killed 11 attackers on the scene.

All of those injured have been hospitalized, informs Report citing Sputnik.

Xinjiang province is home to China’s mainly Muslim Uyghur minority. This attack was the latest in a series of violent incidents in the volatile region. In July, almost 100 people died in another terrorist attack in Xinjiang, when a gang armed with knives attacked a police station and government offices.