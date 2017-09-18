Terror attack in Iraq kills 15, injuries 23

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ 15 people killed, 23 wounded in a terror attack committed in Iraq.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, a military source has reported.

The incident took place in the village of Majarin, located near Mosul, the second largest city in the country.

The explosive device which was placed by terrorists in training center of Hashdi Ashair group was detonated.

12 of killed people are reported to be group militants, and others civilians.

No group has claimed responsibility for incident yet.