Territorial issues within the framework of resolving the conflict must be resolved with the participation of the entire Ukrainian people, including residents of Donbas and Crimea, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot told journalists ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, rejecting the idea of a separate vote by the population of these territories, Report informs.

"International law is completely clear: territorial issues can be resolved through the expression of the will of the Ukrainian people as a whole," Barrot said.

Far-left leader and French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon has advocated holding consultations among residents of Donbas and Crimea regarding the future of these territories.

According to Barrot, such an approach aligns with the position that Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward back in 2014.

Speaking about a possible revision of the European security architecture, Barrot stated that this issue can be discussed after the cessation of Russian aggression and the creation of guarantees that rule out a repeated attack on Ukraine.

He also emphasized that the choice of foreign policy course and security system belongs to the states themselves and their peoples, not to neighboring countries.

According to Barrot, an important step was the adoption on November 12 in Dublin of a declaration on key principles of European security, signed by 41 participating countries of the European Political Community. The document enshrines the principle of the primary responsibility of European states for their own security.

In addition, the French minister announced the adoption of new sanctions against 145 Russian individuals and legal entities, including the head of Russia's largest online retail platform Wildberries, as well as an oil terminal in St. Petersburg.

Barrot advocated preparing the EU's 22nd package of sanctions, particularly against entities exporting gasoline to Russia. He also announced an international conference on countering Russia's shadow fleet, which will take place in Paris on December 4.