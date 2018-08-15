Ten people killed in Afghanistan explosions

© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 people, including six children, were killed in two explosions in Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, 1TV channel reported citing the local authorities.

According to the channel, one of the explosions occurred in Laghman province in the East of the country. The unexploded missile detonated when children started playing with it. Provincial Governor's office reported that six girls were killed in the explosion.

Another explosion occurred today in Zabul province in southern Afghanistan. The car hit a mine. As a result, 4 people were killed and two others were injured.