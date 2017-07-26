Ten employees of oil companies kidnapped in Nigeria

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Militants in Nigeria have kidnapped 10 employees of oil companies, Report informs citing TASS News Agency.

The incident took place in the territory of the university of Maiduguri City located in north-east of the country. Cuurrent, the investigation has been launched.

Notably, on July 25, the blast, masterminded by a suicide bomber, occurred in Maiduguri. As a result, at least 3 people lost their lives.

According to the law enforcement bodies, the blast was carried out by the "Boko Haram" militant group.