Talks in Vienna on Iran may be extended for a few days

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iran and the "P5+1" will prolong the negotiations on the nuclear program for a few days, if necessary.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, the head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini said.

"Of course, there is some flexibility, as it was in Switzerland in April, and if needed a few more days, we will use them. Today it's necessary to do the important work ... and shift the deal, which agreed in Switzerland on the text", Mogherini said on arrival for talks in Vienna.

"P5+1" and Iran are working on the final agreement on the nuclear program. Under previous agreements, the final document should be ready before June 30. However, some participants in the negotiations don't exclude minor adjustments.