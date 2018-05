Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ One of the "Taliban" movement leaders in Afghanistan, Abdul Rauf Khadim was killed.

Report informs citing the foreign media, he was killed by air strikes down from the unmanned drone. Local government officials confirmed the killing of Abdul Rauf Khadim. They stated that he joined to ISIS terrorists in Iraqi and Syria recently.

According to the statement, 6 militants were killed in the air strikes.