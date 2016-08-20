Taliban captures Afghanistan-Tajikistan border district

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 20, Taliban militants have captured Khan Abad district of Kunduz province, which locates in the northeast Afghanistan.

Report informs citing Khaama Agency, representative of the local authorities Mohammadullah Bakhedj said.

He said that the army will launch operation to free the district.

According to the information, Taliban reported that captured the region and seized weapons and military equipment. Overall, the government forces are fighting against Taliban militants in 15 of 34 Afghan provinces.

Notably, Kunduz province is located on the border with Tajikistan. The province includes Aliabad, Dashti Archi, Imam-Sahib, Khan Abad, Kunduz (provincial center), Qal'eh-yeZal, Cahardara districts.