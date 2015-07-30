 Top
    Taliban appoints Mullah Omar successor

    Mullah Akhtar Mansour, Mullah Omar's deputy, will replace him

    Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Taliban' have appointed a successor to Mullah Omar, their leader who was reported dead by the Afghan government on Wednesday, Report informs referring to BBC.

    Mullah Akhtar Mansour, Mullah Omar's deputy, will replace him, sources close to the Taliban leadership said.

    Correspondents say the move is likely to divide the militants, and that many senior figures opposed the appointment.

    Pakistan says peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been postponed.

