Taiwan: Explosion and fire occurred, more than 460 injured

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ More than 460 people were hospitalized as a result of the fire, which occurred on Saturday evening in Formosa water park at Taiwan, Report informs citing Russian media.

"According to recent reports, 463 people were hospitalized on Sunday. 456 of them are the people of Taiwan, three residents of China, three foreigners, and the identity of one person hasn't been identified yet"- local authorities stated.

Earlier, Xinhua news agency reported on 228 victims.

According to the foreign media, fire and the ensuing explosion occurred at the Formosa Water Park in New Taipei.

The incident occurred at the Festival of colors named Color Play Asia, where people scatter multicolored powder. According to witnesses, the fire broke out when a large amount of powder was scattered in the air over the park.

The reasons of the explosion have not been identified yet, the authorities are investigating the incident.