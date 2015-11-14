Two of seven terrorists of deadly attacks in Paris identified - UPDATED

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two of seven terrorists responsible for Friday's deadly attacks in Paris have been identified, police said. One of them was found to be a Syrian, another one a French national, Report informs referring to Sputnik International.

Syrian passport found near body of one of Paris suicide bombers

A Syrian passport was found near the body of one of the Paris suicide bombers, Report informs referring to the Russian media, French TV reported Sarturday.

The series of attacks which claimed the lives of at least 219 on Friday became the worst terrorist incident in French history. On Saturday, French President Francois Hollande declared a three-day mourning.