Syrian opposition presents list of conditions to attend Astana talks

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Syrian opposition presented a “draft conditions” for its participation in the Astana Summit.

Report informs citing foreign media, around 100 people attended the opposition's meeting in Turkey.

According to information, the main point of their agreement is to stabilize the truce and reach a total ceasefire in Syria. The list of conditions includes the opposition’s insistence to involve political branch in talks, contrary to only invite a Syrian military delegation that represents opposition factions.

Notably, on January 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Astana meeting on Syria.

The summit will take place on January 23. While some sources had hinted to the possibility of postponing the date of the talks till next February.