Syrian government warplane crashes in Idlib province - UPDATED

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ A Syrian warplane has reportedly crashed in a residential area in the northwestern town of Ariha, Report informs citing foreign media.

At the time of the incident, the town was under attack by the government Air Force, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and local activists.

According to the latest information, at least 35 people were killed, and about 120 were injured.

***

14:26

A Syrian government warplane has crashed in a built-up area of the north-western town of Ariha, killing 12 people, activists say.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said the crash occurred amid bombing raids.

Ariha was one of the last government strongholds in Idlib when it was captured by rebels in May.

The fall of the Ariha left most of Idlib province, bordering Turkey, in rebel hands.