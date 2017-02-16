Syria talks in Astana completed

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of the Syria ceasefire agreement, will sign the final document of the Astana meeting, the opposition and the government delegations will not do so, Report informs citing the Russian media.

Syria talks has ended in Astana, at the moment plenary session completed, source in one of the delegations told TASS.

According to a source, a number of documents have already been agreed. Final statement will be announced in the near future.

In addition, RIA Novosti informs citing a source that Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed on a document on establishment of a joint group to strengthen the ceasefire, which will follow monitoring of the ceasefire.