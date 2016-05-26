 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Syria's name changes soon

    Washington and Moscow intend to complete Syria's new basic law till August 1

    Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Syrian Arab Republic, will be called the Republic of Syria.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    The Syrian Arab Republic was called as the Syrian Republic in 1932-1958.

    The draft of the new Constitution, will limit the powers of president Bashar al-Assad recognized by some countries and increase the powers of the Council of Ministers.

    The text of these issues was discussed by the United States Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the meetings in April and May. Washington and Moscow intend to complete Syria's new basic law till August 1.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi