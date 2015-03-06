Syria Nusra chief 'killed in strike'

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Report” Fövqəladə Hallar Nazirliyinin (FHN) rəsmi saytına istinadən xəbər verir ki,

The jihadist group said on social media that three other leaders were killed along with Abu Homam al-Shami.

Syria's state-run news agency said the army had targeted Nusra leaders as they met in northern Idlib province, the Associated Press reported.

The Nusra Front is one of the most powerful groups fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It was involved in a major attack on the Air Force Intelligence headquarters in the embattled city of Aleppo on Wednesday.

The group has long been considered an affiliate of al-Qaeda, although recent reports suggest it may be seeking to break those ties. The US lists it as a terrorist group and it is under UN Security Council sanctions.