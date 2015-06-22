Syria: Bashar regime forces' bombs killed 14 in northern

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people were killed and 20 others wounded in a barrel bomb attack allegedly carried out by Bashar al-Assad regime’s forces in Aleppo’s Kallasa and Qasila neighborhoods, Report informs citing Turkish Anadolu Agency.

Scores of homes were destroyed during the bombing of Kasel neighborhood, where bodies of civilians, including a little girl, were discovered under the debris.

Activists noted that the Syrian army has increased their attacks with the beginning of the Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Network for Human Rights, or SNHR, also confirmed the death toll.

Syria has been gripped by violence since the Bashar al-Assad regime launched a crackdown in response to anti-government protests in March 2011, triggering a civil war in which more than 220,000 people have died.