 Top
    Close photo mode

    Syria: Bashar regime forces' bombs killed 14 in northern

    Activists noted that the Syrian army has increased their attacks with the beginning of the Ramadan

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people were killed and 20 others wounded in a barrel bomb attack allegedly carried out by Bashar al-Assad regime’s forces in Aleppo’s Kallasa and Qasila neighborhoods, Report informs citing Turkish Anadolu Agency.

    Scores of homes were destroyed during the bombing of Kasel neighborhood, where bodies of civilians, including a little girl, were discovered under the debris.

    Activists noted that the Syrian army has increased their attacks with the beginning of the Ramadan.

    Meanwhile, the Syrian Network for Human Rights, or SNHR, also confirmed the death toll.

    Syria has been gripped by violence since the Bashar al-Assad regime launched a crackdown in response to anti-government protests in March 2011, triggering a civil war in which more than 220,000 people have died.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi