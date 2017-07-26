Switzerland chainsaw attacker arrested

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ 50-year-old Frans Vrusis, suspected of attacking people with a chainsaw and wounding two people, has been arrested.

Report informs citing the BBC, police officers have arrested him at 60 km far from the area, where the incident took place, in Talvil city in the south of Zurich.

No detailed information has been provided regarding the arrest.

According to the information, Vrusis lives in a forest and is suspected of attacking two people in the office of the "CSS" Insurance Company. One of them has been seriously injured and undergone surgery in the hospital. He was a customer of that company.

Notably, the incident took place two days ago in Schafhausen city of Switzerland.

He was born in 1969. Frans Vrusis was charged in 2014 and 2016 with illegal possession of arms.