Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen gradually

Switzerland has decided to gradually reopen its embassy in Iran following a risk analysis and consultations with Iran and the United States, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said on Friday, Report informs via Xinhua.

According to a statement from the FDFA, a small team from the embassy has returned to Tehran this week to prepare for the gradual resumption of operations, and the remaining staff will return as planned once evaluations on a full reopening are completed.

Switzerland "is following developments in the region carefully and is in close contact with its partners," the statement said, adding that it stands ready to support efforts aimed at de-escalation.

Switzerland announced on March 11 the temporary closure of their embassy in Iran due to the rising security risks in the Middle East, while maintaining communication channels between the United States and Iran.