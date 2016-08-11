Sweden and Ecuador agreed to question Assange in embassy

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Government of Sweden and Ecuador agreed to held a meeting with the founder of the portal WikiLeaks Julian Assange, Report informs citing the BBC.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador Ecuadorian attorney general delivered a document agreeing to a request by the Swedish prosecutor to question Assange.

Julian Assange will be questioned by Swedish prosecutors inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London, in a possible breakthrough to the impasse over his case.

He is wanted for questioning over a sex allegation, which he denies, and believes he will be taken to the United States to be quizzed over the activities of WikiLeaks if he goes to Sweden.

Notably, J. Assange has been living inside the embassy for over four years and has been granted political asylum by Ecuador.