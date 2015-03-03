Susan Rice: US will not support cancel of Iran's refusal

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ United States do not support the claim of complete failure of Iran to enrich uranium on its territory, actively promoted by Israel. Report informs citing the Tass it was said by the President's National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

I know that some of you call the US Congress to insist that Iran completely abandoned the ability to enrich (uranium inside the country - Ed.) - explained Rice. However, she noted, this goal is neither realistic nor achievable.

Rice said that even the closest partners of the US in the six, leading negotiations with Iran on the settlement of its nuclear problem, not in favor of the ban, Tehran on the development of the peaceful nuclear energy.

Advisor to the American leader again urged Congress not to take attempts at this stage to impose new sanctions against Iran.Such a move would explode negotiations of six with Iran, split the international community, laid the blame to Washington for the failure, warned Rice.