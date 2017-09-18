Supreme court suspends referendum on independence of northern Iraq

© РИА Новости / Дмитрий Виноградов

Baku.18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi supreme court has issued an order to suspend organizing the referendum on the independence of local Kurd government in the north of the country.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The leadership of Kurdish autonomy in Iraq unilaterally set referendum on the independence for September 25, 2017.

The court ordered to suspend organizing the referendum until it makes the decision about unconstitutionality of the referendum, said head of press service of court Ayas al-Samouk.

The press-service of Prime minister of Iraq Haider Al-Abadi said that the court made this decision in response to complaint it has received over separation of any region or provinces from Iraq being unconstitutional.