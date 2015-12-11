Suicide bombings kill 22 in Syria

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 22 civilians were killed in a triple suicide car bomb attack in northeastern Syria on Thursday night, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the toll had risen from an initial tally of 12 in the attacks on the town of Tal Tamr in Syria's Hasakeh province.

Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said one of the bombs detonated next to a post manned by Kurdish security forces and that members of the force were believed to have been killed, though he did not have a toll for them.

Another of the blasts was in front of a hospital, Abdel Rahman said, adding that four women and a doctor were killed.

He said dozens of people had been injured in the blasts and warned that the toll could rise further.