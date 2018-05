Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least six people, including three senior Somali military officers, were killed in a suicide bombing in the central town of Galkayo on Saturday.

Report informs citing the TASS, Garowe Online publication writes. Eight more people were injured

Security officials said the blast occurred after a man with suicide vest detonated explosives strapped in his waist as he approached the soldiers at a busy restaurant in northern Galkayo.