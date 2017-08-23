Suicide bomber kills five in southern Afghanistan, 40 wounded

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ A Taliban suicide bomber killed five civilians and wounded about 40 others in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Report informs citing the ToloNews, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-filled car in a parking lot near the main police headquarters in Lashkar Gah. Women and children were among the casualties. Among the five dead were two women and two soldiers.

Police spokesman Salam Afghan said the bomb had targeted army vehicles in the parking lot.