Suicide bomber kills at least 9 in Somalia

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ A Somali police official says a suicide bombing in central Somalia has killed at least nine people and wounded 10 others, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

Ali Aden said a suicide bomber blew himself up among a group of people at a café near a hotel in Galkayo town on Thursday.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted officials from Puntland, a semiautonomous state in northeastern Somalia.

The al-Qaida-linked group has been carrying out a campaign of deadly violence targeting government officials, government and international troops.

At least six people, including two Turkish doctors, were killed in a drive-by shooting in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Wednesday.