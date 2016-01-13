Suicide bomber kills at least 10 in Cameroon mosque

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber killed at least 10 people and wounded at least one in an attack on a mosque in northern Cameroon on Wednesday, officials in the Far North region said, in the latest attack linked to an insurgency by militant group Boko Haram, Report informs referring to Reuters.

The Islamist group whose origins are in northeastern Nigeria has stepped up attacks in neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger since last year. Many of the recent Cameroon attacks have been conducted by women.

"The suicide attack took place at 5:40 a.m. (2340 ET) in a mosque at Kouyape. There were 13 deaths including the man who blew himself up and one wounded," said a senior local official who declined to be identified.

Another senior local official said at least 10 people died.