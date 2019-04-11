 Top

Sudan announces transitional government

Sudan announces transitional government
The transitional council will be headed by Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the First Vice President and Defense Minister of Sudan.
© Al Jazeera

The Sudanese army announced on Thursday the formation of a transitional council after the resignation of Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, Report informs citing the Al Arabiya.

The transitional council will be headed by Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the First Vice President and Defense Minister of Sudan.

Notably, national protests continued for last four months in Sudan, which were caused by dissatisfaction with the economic situation in the country. Rallies began amid rising fuel, bread and flour prices. In late February, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on national television announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country for a year.

Earlier it was reported that President Omar al-Bashir resigned following a military coup in Sudan.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi