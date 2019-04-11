Sudan announces transitional government

© Al Jazeera https://report.az/storage/news/0d292d173628df650f1dddba1b14a344/99a5a66d-d8a4-4022-ad8b-e154ea6bde14_292.jpg

The Sudanese army announced on Thursday the formation of a transitional council after the resignation of Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, Report informs citing the Al Arabiya.

The transitional council will be headed by Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the First Vice President and Defense Minister of Sudan.

Notably, national protests continued for last four months in Sudan, which were caused by dissatisfaction with the economic situation in the country. Rallies began amid rising fuel, bread and flour prices. In late February, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on national television announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country for a year.

Earlier it was reported that President Omar al-Bashir resigned following a military coup in Sudan.