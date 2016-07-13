Sturgeon: Scottish independence referendum may be held in the next two years

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Scottish independence referendum may be held in the next two years.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, this was stated by First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

"Scottish independence referendum with a high probability to be held in the next two years in the context of Article 50 (of the EU output) of the process, but I have not taken such a decision, but it is on the agenda as an option", Sturgeon said at a briefing for foreign reporters.

"And if this is the only way to ensure the conservation of our membership in the EU, it will be the main issue to ensure the rights of the Scots", she added.

On June 23, most of Britons voted for withdrawal from the EU, but the majority of Scots voted to retain membership in the alliance. Thereafter Sturgeon said it would not preclude the holding of a new referendum on the independence of the region from London.