Strong 6.2 quake hits Mediterranean between Morocco and Spain

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck early Monday in the Mediterranean between Morocco and Spain, the US Geological Survey said. The shallow quake hit at 4:22 am local time, 62 kilometres (39 miles) north of the Moroccan city of Al Hoceima and 164 kilometres east-southeast of Gibraltar, USGS said.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, it was followed by a 5.3-magnitude tremor.

The USGS said its initial impact assessment suggested there was ‘a low likelihood of casualties and damage’. In February 2004 a strong 6.3 earthquake that hit near Al Hoceima killed 631 people.