Stones thrown at convoy accompanying French president in Burkina Faso

© AFP

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The French presidency's spokesman says stones have been thrown at a vehicle transporting members of the French delegation accompanying President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, press secretary of the President of France Bruno Roger-Petit said on his official Twitter account Macron was meeting with his counterpart, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, when the incident happened.

He said no vehicle was destroyed in the incident and there were not "hundreds of assailants."

During the incident, Emmanuel Macron was at a meeting with the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Minibus window smashed.