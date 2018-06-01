Spanish Prime Minister resigns, new head of government elected

© REUTERS/Stringer

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Mariano Rajoy, once viewed as the great survivor of Spanish politics, has been ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence called after several former members of his ruling party were convicted of corruption in a case that proved a scandal too far.

Report informs citing the El Paris, Spain's new prime minister has been elected.

Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez is set to take over as head of government after toppling long-time rival Mariano Rajoy in parliament. 180 deputies out of 350 voted for him.