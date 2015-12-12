Spanish police seized 1,400 kgs of cocaine arrived from Colombia

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish police said on Friday they have seized 40 pallets made out of 1.4 tonnes of compressed cocaine that was made to look like wood that arrived on a shipping container from Colombia, Report informs referring to the BBC.

The authorities arrested 12 people in Spain, Dubai and Britain as part of the operation, including two Colombian experts in using chemicals to process cocaine into different formats, police said in a statement.

The shipping container laden with what appeared to be sacks of charcoal on wooden pallets arrived in the Mediterranean port of Valencia, Spain's second-busiest port, on November 30.

But a forensic examination found that the pallets were made of compressed cocaine powder made to look like wood, and some of the sacks contained cocaine disguised as charcoal.

The authorities suspect the group used a charcoal company in Spain as a front to import the cocaine and hide a lab where the drug was extracted from pallets and charcoal, processed and repackaged for distribution across Europe.