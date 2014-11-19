Spanish Parliament Calls on Government to Recognize Palestine as State

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish parliament supported Palestine's recognition in a symbolic vote.

Spanish Congress of Deputies (lower chamber of the parliament) has called on the government to recognize Palestine as a state in a non-binding motion, which was initiated by the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party.

According to the Socialists' member of parliament and former Foreign Minister Trinidad Jimenez, the "formal and symbolic recognition" of Palestine by the parliament should spur peace talks, RIA Novosti reporter said.

In late October Britain held a similar vote that recognized the Palestinian state. France is to have symbolic voting on November 28.

Sweden officially recognized the state of Palestine on October 30, becoming the first EU country to do so.

Palestinians seek the creation of an independent state on the territories of the West Bank in East Jerusalem, partially occupied by Israel, as well as on the Gaza Strip territory controlled by Hamas militants. Palestine has designated Jerusalem as its capital and calls on Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories it took after the 1967 war.