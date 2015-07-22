Spanish journalists missing in Syria

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Three Spanish journalists have gone missing in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, the scene of fierce fighting between regime and rebel forces, including those of ISIL, Report informs referring to BBC.

The men were named by the Spanish Federation of Journalists as Antonio Pampliega, José Manuel López and Ángel Sastre.

Elsa González, the president of the association, told Spanish national television they had entered Syria from Turkey on 10 July and were last heard from two days later.

Aleppo is currently carved up between regime and rebel forces. Isis, which has kidnapped and killed a number of western journalists, is known to be outside the city and controls parts of the countryside to its north and east.

Sastre is an experienced war correspondent who regularly works with the Spanish television network, Cuatro, radio station Onda Cero and the daily newspaper, La Razón. In October 2013, he spent a month reporting from Aleppo with Pampliega, also a reporter, and López, a photojournalist.

Spanish diplomatic sources confirmed that contact had been lost with the three men. González said it was not known if they were together.