Spanish foreign minister faints during debates in Davos - VIDEO

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo fainted during the debate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Report informs referring to the TASS.

Head of foreign policy department accompanies the Felipe VI of Spain. The incident occurred the day before, when during the colloquium on social cohesion the 62-year-old minister lost consciousness. The monarch and other participants in the debate rose from their seats to help the diplomat. His shirt unbuttoned, tie untied.

After the doctor's arrival, the minister was taken to the medical center.

Although the diplomat's condition soon improved, he could not accompany the king at some subsequent meetings.