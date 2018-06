Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish air traffic controllers launched a strike today.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti news agency, A strike is expected to continue for four days (July 11.12, 25 and 26).

The purpose of the air traffic controllers is to reinstate their dismissed colleague and the cancellation of 61 reprimands given to air traffic controllers during the protest held at the end of 2010.