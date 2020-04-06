Spain's coronavirus death toll exceeds 13,000

Spain reported 637 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, a 4th consecutive daily drop, as death toll reaches 13,055. As with worst-hit Italy, Spain has seen the rate of new infections and deaths slow in recent days, giving cause for hope the peak has passed. On Sunday, it reported 674 fatalities in the previous 24 hours - a 6% increase in total, but half the pace of a week previously.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. Diseases — a new type of coronavirus, which has the official name COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO ) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.