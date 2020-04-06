Top

Spain's coronavirus death toll exceeds 13,000

Spain's coronavirus death toll exceeds 13,000

Spain reported 637 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, a 4th consecutive daily drop, as death toll reaches 13,055. As with worst-hit Italy, Spain has seen the rate of new infections and deaths slow in recent days, giving cause for hope the peak has passed. On Sunday, it reported 674 fatalities in the previous 24 hours - a 6% increase in total, but half the pace of a week previously.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. Diseases — a new type of coronavirus, which has the official name COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO ) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!