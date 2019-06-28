Spain and France announce highest levels of danger due to heat

© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/dd5c717298913527b64bc866f12b159e/0da057a4-a15d-456c-ac7c-aa09bad64b88_292.jpg

Anomalous heat has engulfed Western Europe, with Spain and France hit most. Authorities have declared the highest levels of danger due to the extremely hot weather, Report informs citing Interfax.

South of France expects up to 44-45 degrees Celsius, particularly, in Bouches du Rhone, Gare, Herault and Vaucluse, where the highest level of danger due to the heat is declared.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe called for "maximum vigilance" among the country's citizens. The prime minister also said that 4,000 schools would be closed in France due to high temperatures.

In Spain, two people died due to the heat. Two more people were hospitalized in serious condition due to heat stroke.

It is expected that the heat will continue in Europe until the end of June or until the beginning of July, and it will strongly affect France and Spain. The reason for such hot weather were air masses from Africa.