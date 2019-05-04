 Top

SpaceX Dragon launches NASA cargo to Space Station

​SpaceX Dragon launched into orbit

The Falcon 9 rocket launched on time early Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, streaking into the nighttime sky and depositing the Cargo Dragon spacecraft into a good orbit.

Report informs citing the TASS that the due information provided by SpaceX on Twitter.

“Dragon is on its way to the International Space Station! Capture by the @Space_Station crew set for early Monday morning" said in the post.

As noted on the website of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the capture will air on May 6 at 5:30 a.m.on the East coast of the United States.

