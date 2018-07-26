South Sudan signs peace agreement with rebels

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Government of South Sudan has signed a peace agreement with the rebels, Report informs citing the Kommersant.

The signing ceremony was held in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. It was attended by the leader of the rebels, the first rebel Vice-President, Riek Machar, who, under the terms of the agreement, will be reinstated.

Notably, there is a civil war in southern Sudan. The conflict between the two largest peoples of South Sudan — Dinka (about 35% of the population) and Nuer (about 16%) continues in the country.

In July 2013, R.Machar was dismissed after statements about his presidential ambitions.